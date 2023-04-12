Six prisoners were found hanged in a prison in Guayaquila city that registers the worst prison massacres, reported on Wednesday the body in charge of managing Ecuador’s prisons (SNAI).

“During the review of the pavilions” in the Guayas No. 1 prison, the prison guards “identified six people deprived of their liberty who had been suspended,” the SNAI said in a statement.

(Also read: They capture in Colombia a man who burned his ex-partner alive in Peru).

A person in charge of the entity specified later that the corpses were found in their cells, hanged. The authorities have not specified if the prisoners had signs of violence, nor if they belonged to criminal gangs.

The deceased were in pavilion 5 of the Guayas 1 prison, which houses some 6,800 prisoners and is part of a large prison complex. According to local media, that pavilion is controlled by a gang called Las Águilas that imposes its law and extorts the prisoners.

(You can read: Mexico’s Prosecutor’s Office accuses the director of INM for the death of migrants in a fire).

The prisons of Guayaquil, in the southwest of the nation, have been the scene of several of the prison massacres that leave more than 400 inmates dead since February 2021.

The government of right-wing president Guillermo Lasso It considers that the killings are the product of clashes between rival gangs linked to drug trafficking, which are fighting over routes and territory for drug trafficking.

The massacres leave beheaded, charred and dismembered bodies in a country hit by an upsurge in drug-related violence. The worst was recorded in September 2021, when 119 prisoners were killed.

The latest prison deaths occurred on April 5 in the compound known as La Roca, a maximum security prison in Guayaquil. A confrontation between inmates left three dead and one wounded.

AFP

More news