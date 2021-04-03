A group of inmates in the Altos Public Prison, in the Brazilian state of Piauí. ASCOM

The lack of basic food is a reality in Brazilian prisons. At least six prisoners from the Altos Public Prison, in the state of Piauí, died last year due to an outbreak of beriberi, a disease caused by a deficiency of vitamin B1 and related to an inadequate and nutrient-poor diet. In short: they died malnourished. That is the conclusion that emerges from a technical report from the Ministry of Health obtained by EL PAÍS.

The Piauí Prosecutor’s Office requested that the conditions of the prison, managed by the Ministry of Justice of the Government of Wellington Dias (Workers Party), be verified. According to the document, 199 of the 656 inmates of the prison were treated in health centers with symptoms, and 56 were hospitalized.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the fortnightly delivery of food from relatives to inmates was interrupted, which “may have aggravated the hypovitaminosis to which the prisoners were exposed.” According to the report, this habit “represented an important source of access to fruit for inmates at the CPA.”

The investigation analyzed the cases treated in the health centers, interviewed inmates and evaluated the prison environment, as well as their routines, daily menus and food purchase bills. One of the main conclusions was that “the inmates’ diet presented characteristics of food monotony, with a predominant presence of simple carbohydrates, especially white rice.”

The technicians were also struck by the fact that, between dinner and breakfast, there was an interval of 15 hours, a very long period of fasting. In addition to rice, the lunch and dinner menu basically contained chicken or hen. For breakfast, cookies and a preparation based on cornmeal, salt and butter. “It is concluded that hypovitaminosis caused by food monotony / diet poor in vitamins, especially B1, is the probable etiology of the stroke”, the document states.

Inaugurated at the end of September 2019 with the aim of relieving the prison system of Piauí, the prison, located about 30 kilometers from the capital, Teresina, has a capacity for 603 inmates and is the best structured prison in the state. But even so, it did not stop facing its first crisis a few months after opening. Between March and June 2020, more than a hundred prisoners began to present symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea, fever, numbness, edema, weakness and headache, among others. Most of the cases occurred between the end of April and the end of May.

At that time, there had already been reports of floods and backflows of sewage through drains, sinks and latrines, as well as the rupture of the water tank pump and the refueling of the center by means of a tanker truck. In addition, the prison had undergone a fumigation. All this context fueled the hypotheses, some considered by the Public Ministry and the local press as true, that the prisoners had had leptospirosis, exogenous intoxication, and water and food-borne diseases. But the team from the Ministry of Health sent to the prison from June 15 to July 7, 2020 discarded all of them.

The six registered deaths generated outrage and provoked protests by relatives in the streets of Teresina. The Public Ministry of Piauí opened an investigation to determine the cause of the prisoners’ illnesses and even requested the dismissal of the Secretary of Justice, Carlos Edilson Rodrigues Barbosa de Sousa, who remains in office to date.

The crisis was such that the state government decreed, already in June of last year, a state of emergency for 90 days in jail. “Our demand is that the families are duly compensated, that this massacre finds a place in the public debate and that the authorities and institutions involved pay for it. But, mainly, that this type of tragedy can be avoided ”, affirmed the Front for the Release of the State of Piauí, which also asks that the conditions in the prisons of that state be totally transformed.

THE COUNTRY tried to contact the Ministry of Justice of Piauí, without obtaining a response until the moment of this publication.

Research request

The Piauí Prosecutor’s Office concluded that the inmates had been poisoned as a result of a “poorly done” fumigation, but ended up asking for the support of the Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health to identify what was happening. The research was coordinated by the Training Program in Epidemiology applied to the services of the Public Health System of Brazil (EpiSUS), but the exact date of its publication does not appear in the report. This newspaper also tried to contact the Ministry of Health, but received no response.

According to health technicians, half of the prisoners who fell ill are in a provisional situation and have an average of 24 years. “The investigation was not dedicated to estimating the magnitude of the outbreak. Regarding this aspect, the figures presented are possibly underestimated ”, the report also reports, noting that“ a part of those who fell ill could have done so silently in the cells, without receiving attention from the team [médico]”. The document also highlights that a change in the menu was identified since the second half of May, “which may have provided a brief replacement of thiamine [vitamina B1] and favored the decline of the curve [de contagios]”.

Some of the recommendations of the portfolio technicians to the Ministry of Justice of Piauí were to “administer thiamine to all inmates”, promote a continuous clinical evaluation and, above all, “diversify the foods on the menu offered to them. to the prisoners, including organ meats, vegetables and fruits, foods rich in thiamine and other vitamins necessary for an adequate and healthy diet ”.

The Front for the Release of the State of Piauí assures that there are “recurring” complaints from prisoners and relatives “about issues related to the lack of basic food, as well as torture and mistreatment.” In this sense, he emphasizes that “most of the inmates who fell ill had not received food from their families, which provided them with diverse and balanced nutritional components, which indicates that tragedies of this type did not occur before due to the actions of the relatives. “

In a statement sent to EL PAÍS, the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), linked to the Ministry of Justice, recalls that the National Council of Penal and Penitentiary Policy (CNPCP, for its acronym in Portuguese) released a resolution in 2017 in which it established parameters of nutrition and provision of food services in the prison system, based on the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population, of the Ministry of Health. The Depen also guarantees that it closely followed the actions carried out by the Ministry of Health and that, in May 2020, it requested information on “the administrative and corrective measures” adopted to deal with the situation in the CPA.

For the Front for the Release of the State of Piauí, this is not an isolated case and reflects a State policy. “We cannot normalize the avoidable deaths of six people and the serious illnesses suffered by dozens of others, which will have lifelong consequences, such as errors of naivety and the result of chance within a State penitentiary institution,” he says.

