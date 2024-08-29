Ciudad Juarez.- Since the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) took control of penitentiary centers in Chihuahua, six employees from various areas have tried to bring prohibited objects into the prisons, reported yesterday Jorge Armendáriz Fernández, spokesman for the SSPE. The last case was reported here on August 25 when Brenda LA, who was part of the nursing team inside the Social Reinsertion Center (Cereso) Number 3, allegedly tried to bring clonazepam pills that she placed in a box of gum and did not have a medical prescription. Armendáriz said that this staff was put at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) or the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). “They are followed up in the same way as any other person who commits a crime, but with the aggravating factor that they are public servants,” said the spokesman. He explained that the arrest depends on the type of object or article that the employees have tried to bring into the cells. “The people under investigation by the FGE or FGR were discharged and those under investigation by the Internal Control Body are suspended during the process,” he said. The SSPE assumed control of the Penitentiary System after the massacre and mass escape of inmates on January 1, 2023, events orchestrated by the “Mexicle” leader Ernesto Piñón de la Cruz. The prisons were in charge of the State Attorney General’s Office, then headed by Roberto Fierro Duarte, and during that period the corruption that prevailed within the Ceresos was not a reason for investigation; even after the events of August 11, 2022 and January 1, 2023, none of the directors have been subject to criminal proceedings. The data provided yesterday by the SSPE spokesperson indicate that from January of last year to August 28, six employees were “caught introducing prohibited objects.”