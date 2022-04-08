Protests in recent days due to the rise in fuel prices indicate that Pedro Castillo is at real risk of being yet another president who does not complete his term in Peru.| Photo: EFE/Aldair Mejía

The wave of protests against rising fuel prices that also call for the departure of Peru’s president, Pedro Castillo, is the latest chapter in a political crisis that the country is unable to extricate itself from: the leftist president is Peru’s sixth president. over a period of six years.

In late March, Castillo survived his second impeachment request in less than a year (he assumed the presidency in July 2021), the eighth such process that a Peruvian president has faced since 1992, but which failed because the opposition failed to get the number. minimum votes.

The petition included 20 points, ranging from “questionable” appointments of at least ten ministers of state to the alleged existence of a “shadow cabinet”, as well as statements by the president in an interview with CNN about his intention to call a referendum to grant the Bolivia an outlet to the sea.

The motion also mentioned the alleged crime of influence peddling in bids and promotions by police and military personnel, as well as allegations by a businesswoman who linked Castillo to an alleged network of corruption.

Corruption is the first explanation for the political instability in Peru in recent years. In 2018, then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (known as PPK), who is currently under house arrest, resigned due to allegations involving Odebrecht. He had come to power less than two years earlier, when he was elected to succeed Ollanta Humala.

His successor, Martín Vizcarra, who took over as vice president, was impeached in November 2020, also accused of corruption. Then came Manuel Merino, president of the Congress, who withdrew after just five days due to the protests of the Peruvian population.

Francisco Sagasti, president of the Legislature, remained in office until July 2021, when he was replaced by Castillo, winner of a close race in the second round against the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), the rightist Keiko Fujimori, who classified the opponent’s victory as “illegitimate”.

Keiko Fujimori herself spent more than a year in prison on corruption charges in the Odebrecht case, in which former presidents Ollanta Humala (2011-2016), Alan García (2006-2011) and Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) were also targeted. . In 2019, upon learning that he would be taken into custody, García committed suicide.

Effects of Fujimori’s “self-coup”

A second ingredient is the lack of political support for Peruvian presidents, due to the fragility of the parties.

Pablo Biffi, an analyst with the Argentine newspaper Clarín, highlighted in an article published this week that the curfew imposed by Castillo on Tuesday (5) in Lima and the neighboring province of Callao, which increased public indignation and was overturned hours later. , coincided with the 30th anniversary of the “self-coup” promoted by Alberto Fujimori in 1992.

The Congress was closed, there was intervention in the Judiciary and “the beginning of a long authoritarian process that, among other things, meant the destruction of the political party system in the country” was given.

“Most of the last Peruvian presidents were more of an ‘accident’ than the construction of a space of power based on politics. And Castillo is no exception. It came to power at the hands of a regional party, the Free Peru, without a technical body, solid foundations, or government experience, only consecrated by the horror that still provokes Keiko Fujimori, whom he defeated in a close vote by just 40,000 votes. , pointed out Biffi, who highlighted the small bench that Castillo has in Congress, a problem that other Peruvian presidents have also had.

The third factor that contributes to political instability is the inability of Peruvian presidents to improve the living conditions of the population (80% of workers are in the informal sector), which worsened even further with the Covid-19 pandemic, during which Peru was one of the most impacted Latin American countries.

“And finally, there is the escalation of bad decisions that Castillo has been making. Instead of correcting mistakes and listening to the people, his only argument is that the opposition is a right that wants to take him out, but he had no desire to make a self-criticism”, said Alexandra Ames, head of the Observatory of Public Policies at the University of the Pacific, to the BBC.

Since taking office, Castillo has appointed four different ministerial cabinets. The protests of the last few days, in which the government’s response generated accusations of police violence (there were dead and injured), are an indication that the leftist president is in real risk of being another one not to complete his term.