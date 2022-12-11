This week, Peru He sealed a figure that will go down in history in his political crisis: having six presidents in six years. Since 2016, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Martín Vizcarra, Manuel Merino, Francisco Sagasti, Pedro Castillo and, now, Dina Boluarte.

Is instability in the Executive – which has become routine for Peruvians – deepens the difficulties of governing a country where poverty affects 26% of the population, complaints of corruption against rulers multiply and the Congress has a disapproval which is around 86 percent.

The culmination of this crisis occurred this Wednesday when Boluarte became the first president to govern Peru after the Congress dismissed Castle when he tried a State “self-coup” to dissolve Parliament.

The former president was left alone in his coup attempt in which he wanted to close the legislative headquarters hours before the congressmen voted on a third motion of censure that sought to remove him from office.

It is true that the Peruvian people are tired of the political situation, but today there is no clear leadership on either the left or the right. An election would deepen the crisis

Castle He had been in power for almost a year and a half, but the six investigations that the courts have against him, a disapproval rate that amounts to 70% and a rotation of 80 ministers in 16 months resulted in an environment that ended up suffocating him.

This rural teacher was isolated when his political party, the military forces, his main ministers, the judicial branch and his own vice president (Dina Boluarte) took away his support and Parliament decided to remove him from office.

totally discredited, Castillo sought asylum in the Mexican embassybut got caught in traffic Lime and was subsequently detained by his escort who took him to the authorities.

That gave way to Boluarte assuming the head of state, raising more questions about where the country is headed. Peru Today it is walking on the edge of the abyss and it is up to the new president to bring some stability to the country or deepen the crisis even more.

“The political situation in Peru is very tenuous. Although there was a succession (of power), the truth is that there is a lot of distrust in politics and citizen detachment towards the main political actors in the country.

We have a discredited Congress and that does not improve towards the new president who is not well known in the popular imagination. We are already seeing protests because there is discontent about what direction the new president is going to take,” Peruvian political analyst Andrés Calderón told this newspaper.

The new president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, offers statements at the Government Palace in Lima (Peru).

Today, Peru is torn between two paths. The first, and for which the new president is committed, is to design a unity government that achieves a truce in Congress and appoint a ministerial cabinet that provides stability until 2026 (something that was scheduled for yesterday, at the close of this edition). , constitutional date on which the current presidential term ends.

For the analysts consulted by EL TIEMPO this would be the healthiest option for Peruvian politics. However, as they themselves acknowledge, Boluarte does not have a bench in Congress that will support an eventual government program and the party that brought her and Castillo to power, Peru Libre, do not want to go down that path.

The natural leader of Peru Libre, the questioned Vladimir Cerrón, has called the streets for marches to demand the release of Castillo. In Lima, a protest of about a thousand people marched on Thursday towards Parliament, where it was dispersed by the police with tear gas and where at least three protesters were arrested, AFP found.

Then, protesters blocked the Panamericana Sur highway using stones, logs, and burning tires to demand general elections and the closure of Congress.

“Boluarte’s problem is that it lacks a bench. Cerrón has said that she will not resort to dialogues and will not support her. She must forge alliances with the opposition and mobilize a popular base to support her. It is a difficult task and how much will depend on how the new ministerial Cabinet he names is, which must have technocrats who know how to manage the State”, explains the Peruvian analyst and columnist César Campos to this newspaper.

Boluarte’s problem is that it lacks a bench. Cerrón has said that she will not resort to dialogues and will not support her.

For his part, Sebastián Fernández de Soto, Control Risks analyst for Peru, says that “this cabinet has to be acceptable to the pro-government and opposition caucus (in Congress) to prevent them from seeking his dismissal and the call for new elections. Finally, (Boluarte) will have the responsibility to show a true and serious dedication to eliminating the corruption that has lowered the confidence of the people in the government”.

Precisely, the second path that Peru has in view is that: new elections. The new president, according to the Constitution, could call new parliamentary and presidential elections where both branches of power would be completely renewed.

However, for the analyst Fields this option would further deepen the crisis. “I do not think that the ambition of new elections should be matched. It is true that the Peruvian people are tired of the political situation, but today there is no clear leadership on either the left or the right. If these elections are called immediately, the economy and stability of the country would be affected even more, ”he says.

Peruvian demonstrators protest against the congress and the government of Dina Boluarte

Difficult governance

But as these last years of crisis have shown, governing in Peru It is not easy and the same boluarte He did not completely rule out the possibility of calling general elections in the midst of this climate of uncertainty.

In fact, this 60-year-old lawyer faced a political scandal a few weeks ago due to the opaque financing of her presidential campaign.

If they do not forge alliances, parliamentarians could cite a motion of no confidence on account of this scandal and leave her out of office, pressing to call elections again.

The new president could then suffer the same fate as several of her predecessors. And it is that in Peru it is difficult to govern for various reasons.

On the one hand, an important factor of instability is corruption. “The scandals have affected the different administrations that involve the entire political class,” María Lusia Puig, director of Latin America at the Eurasia Group risk analysis center, told AFP.

Castillo’s removal was approved by 101 votes out of 130.

Five recent former Peruvian presidents are the target of legal proceedings for corruption: Alejandro Toledo, Ollanta Humala, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Martín Vizcarra and now Castillo. A sixth, Alan García, committed suicide in 2019 before being detained by police on suspicion of corruption.

The second is the constant battle waged by the Legislative and the Executive. “Peru in recent years has been marked by a permanent political crisis, with high levels of confrontation between the Executive and Congress,” explains Puig. Conflict has been latent since 2018, when former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was removed from office by the Fujimorist-dominated Congress.

His replacement, Martin Vizcarra, was also removed by Congress in 2020, on suspicion of corruption. The confrontation between Castillo and the Peruvian Congress, dominated by the right-wing opposition, practically began with his government in July 2021.

Congress failed in its first two attempts to remove him from power, but the third was successful. In fact, for the motion on Wednesday it was speculated that there were not enough votes, but the self-coup attempt ended up precipitating it into the void. The opposition also accused him of lack of direction.

Parliament can remove the president with 87 votes out of 130 parliamentarians. But it is also legal for the president to dissolve Congress if Congress twice denies a vote of confidence to the president. ministerial cabinet. For the Eurasia Group, these rules and procedures are another “probable” factor of instability.

Precisely, the country did not find stability in Castillo either. During the year and a half that he was in office, he dedicated them to avoiding the constant investigations against him, as did his ministers and cabinet members.

The Peruvian newspaper El Comercio recounts that the ex-president had approximately 200 scandals while he was in power

The Peruvian newspaper El Comercio recounts that the ex-president had approximately 200 scandals while he was in power. This profoundly affected the country’s economic recovery after the pandemic. Today, 26% of Peruvians live in poverty, a figure that rises to 40% when only rural citizens are taken into account.

Sources consulted by this newspaper for this article agree that the president was badly advised during his presidency and that there were hidden interests behind it. “Perhaps Castillo made this decision (the ‘autogolpe’) because he probably felt suffocated (by the investigations) and cornered by the third vacancy motion,” says Calderón.

His former chief of staff and congressman Guido Bellido even told the press that Castillo was doped during the message in which he announced his failed coup attempt. “I tell him ‘why did you do the reading?’ (of the decree that dissolved Congress) and he tells me that he does not remember ”.

Today, Castillo remains detained –at least until December 13– and, after ratifying his request for asylum in Mexico, he faces rebellion charges against him.

If found guilty, he could face between 10 and 20 years in prison. Meanwhile, Boluarte is torn between the crossroads of forming a government that is approved by Congress or calling elections as requested by some sectors of the left.

