The first matchday of the 2020/21 second division season has not yet been played, as it burns HSV again powerful under the roof truss. The embarrassing Cup of Dresden (1: 4) has left its mark. Regardless of the personal details that have now been traded again (Moritz Heyer, Maximilian Rohr) Thioune has to find answers to the many questions raised on Monday evening. And this is how they could look like tomorrow against Fortuna Düsseldorf (6.30 p.m.).
GOAL:
Daniel Heuer Fernandes will probably be in the box again. Because of the lack of better alternatives. Tom Mickel may be a fantastic team player and also partly responsible for a good atmosphere in the dressing room – as a goalkeeper alone, he is clearly behind the ex-Darmstadt. During the test matches, Mickel’s deficits with the ball on his foot could not be overlooked. And so HSV is now going into the league season with a counted goalkeeper and a goalkeeper who has not reached the level. HSV clearly created the gate construction site itself, Corona or not.
DEFENSE:
Of course there must be changes here. At this point you cannot blame the defensive alone for the 4: 1 package in Dresden. The early 1-0 of the Saxons, for example, was preceded by a catastrophic loss of the ball by Dudziak. But the defenders themselves were far from being a defensive support. Newcomer Toni Leistner looked unsorted, sometimes not really fit – significantly, he went through the backups after the game. By breaking the Corona rules, he has literally isolated himself as well. The DFB sports court should also impose a ban of three to four games against the 31-year-old. Thioune is therefore already forced to change over. Maybe I would try it with Gideon Jung and Stephan Ambrosius (if they are fit in time) at the head office.
On the left wing (also due to the lack of alternatives), Captain Tim Leibold will appear again. On the right you should, if your fitness level allows, Jan Gyamerah, who brings much more offensively than a Josha Vagnoman.
MIDFIELD:
Here, too, almost all disappointments on Monday. But since all of the failures from Monday morning cannot be left outside, some of them may be able to rehabilitate themselves. In the sixth position, it would be time for a change. Newcomer Klaus Gjasula already seemed much too sedate and lethargic in some preparation games, with technical dropouts. In any case, the half-hour appearance of competitor Amadou Onana was an advertisement in its own right. And instead of setting up Aaron Hunt again, who is finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the pace, you could try a David Kinsombi.
STORM:
Lukas Hinterseer had his chance (s) in attack. Both symbolically (in terms of his working hours in preparation) and specifically on the pitch. Against Dynamo Dresden, his chances alone would have been enough to easily turn the 2-0 break. What would have happened to an accurate goalscorer on Monday? So: Terodde has to go now – and show what he was brought in for: namely goals.
