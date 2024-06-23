Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan: 6 policemen died as a result of attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent

A total of six police officers were killed as a result of the attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent, reported RIA News in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan.

Another 12 security forces were wounded, said the head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, Gayana Garieva.

Earlier it was reported that, according to preliminary data, 16 people were injured as a result of the shooting in Derbent and Makhachkala. As of 20:15, clashes continued in Makhachkala. A police patrol car was set on fire on Ordzhonikidze Street, the department said. The regional Ministry of Internal Affairs also urged local residents to stay at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary.

In addition, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been introduced in Dagestan against the backdrop of attacks. Measures are being taken to search for and neutralize the shooters, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.