Six police officers were bitten at the Notting Hill carnival in London

At least 75 police officers were injured during the Afro-Caribbean Carnival in Notting Hill, northwest London. About it informs The Independent.

It is specified that during the event, six policemen were bitten / one of them is in the hospital. In addition, one law enforcement officer was sexually assaulted. “It’s absolutely disgusting. It is not surprising that our employees are afraid to keep order at this event, ”the publication quotes a statement from the British Metropolitan Police.

It is also noted that 275 people were detained during the two days of the carnival.