Six planes made an emergency landing at the Khabarovsk airport. The reason is unfavorable weather conditions in Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Blagoveshchensk. Due to fog, flights to these cities from Novosibirsk, Moscow and Yekaterinburg were forced to land at Khabarovsk airport.

IA AmurMedia adds that due to strong crosswinds in Okhotsk, the departure time of flights Khabarovsk – Nikolaevsk-on-Amur – Okhotsk has been postponed. Due to the late arrival of the aircraft, the departure time of Khabarovsk-Chita and Khabarovsk-Yakutsk flights has been postponed.

The head of the press service of Khabarovsk Airport JSC Anastasia Khaustova told Vostokmedia about the fact that historically Khabarovsk airport most often becomes a reserve for aircraft flying in the Far East.

Earlier, on March 13, a plane flying from Moscow to Murmansk was unable to land at its destination airport due to heavy snow and left for an alternate airfield in St. Petersburg.