Juarez City.- Six people, who had an arrest warrant in force against them, were arrested in separate interventions carried out by municipal police

According to the preventive corporation, Jesús Eduardo CC, 39 years old, was arrested on the streets of Profesora Elisa Griensen and General José Mariano Salas, in the Revolución Mexicana neighborhood, after committing an administrative offense, and upon verifying his general data in the Juárez Platform System, they announced that he has a valid arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on April 4, 2024.

Marcelino RV, 22 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Pradera de Saucillo and Ejido San Juanito streets, in the Praderas del Henequén neighborhood, after disturbing public order, and when consulting his general data in the Juárez Platform System, they indicated that he has a valid arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on April 28, 2023.

Ismael GC, 31 years old, was arrested after committing acts of harassment at the intersection of María Aguilar and RefugióBarragán streets, in the Puerto Santa Fe neighborhood. When verifying his general data in the Juárez Platform System, it was learned that he has a valid arrest warrant against him for the crime of domestic violence, issued on June 5, 2024.

Gabriel Alfredo VG, 27 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Santiago Troncoso and Miguel de la Madrid streets, in the Paseos del Alba subdivision, after committing an administrative offense, and when consulting his general data in the Juárez Platform System, they reported that he has a valid arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on July 2, 2024.

Abel RE, 49 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Barranco Azul and Terrero streets, in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood, after being caught disturbing public order and upon verifying his general data in the Juárez Platform System, they indicated that he has a valid arrest warrant against him for crimes against health, issued on April 18, 2024.

Yaquelin SD, 28 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Misiones de Creel and Fundadores de América streets, in the Misiones de Creel subdivision, after being reported for disturbing public order, so when consulting her general data in the Juárez Platform System, they reported that she has a valid arrest warrant against her for crimes against health, issued on October 13, 2024.

The detainees were handed over to the corresponding authority, which will be in charge of following up on each judicial order.