Mexico City.- Six people, including a minor, were kidnapped and murdered in an abandoned property in the municipality of Yuriria, in Guanajuato.

According to local reports, four men, a woman and a 14-year-old teenager were found dead in Colonia La Aldea.

All six victims were apparently family members, but it has only been confirmed that the woman, aged between 50 and 60, was the boy’s grandmother, AM reported.

The information indicates that the six had been shot in the head. Elements of the Municipal Police, State Public Security Forces, National Guard and State Prosecutor’s Office attended the scene.

Data indicates that at around 4:30 p.m. the complaint of deprivation of liberty was received; later gunshots were reported on a dirt road.

Upon arrival, police found a brown vehicle with the trunk open and the victims were inside the property.