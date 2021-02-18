Six people were injured in five separate traffic accidents that occurred during the past 48 hours, according to the Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, who explained that most of the accidents occurred as a result of errors and violations such as inattention, sudden swerving, and excessive speed.

Brigadier General Saif Al Mazrouei said that the first accident occurred on an inner street in Al Quoz Industrial Area, when a light vehicle collided with a bike (electric scooter), as a result of inattention and driving the bike in the unspecified place, which resulted in the bike driver being seriously injured, and he was taken to hospital .

Brigadier Al Mazrouei added that the second accident occurred on a street in the Umm Ramool area, when a truck collided with a light vehicle, which resulted in the injury of the light vehicle driver, with moderate injuries, and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment. It also resulted in moderate damage to the light vehicle and minor to the truck.

He indicated that the third accident occurred on Al-Ittihad Street at the Al-Mulla Plaza Tunnel in the direction to the Emirate of Dubai, as a vehicle deviated from its lane, collided with the concrete barrier separating the two streets and then deteriorated, and the accident resulted in the driver being moderately injured, after which he was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Brigadier General Saif Al Mazrouei explained that the fourth accident occurred on Sheikh Zayed Road in (Services Street), when a vehicle deviated from its lane due to excessive speed and collided with another vehicle, and due to the force of the collision, the last vehicle deflected and then deteriorated, and the accident resulted in two persons being injured between the adult and the medium. The two vehicles were severely damaged.

He confirmed that the fifth accident occurred on Al-Ittihad Street in the direction to Bur Dubai, when a vehicle veered from its lane and collided with the pavement and then deteriorated, resulting in the driver being moderately injured, after which he was transferred to the hospital for treatment.





