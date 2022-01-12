Six people were injured in an accident in the Irkutsk region, three of them were hospitalized. About this on Wednesday, January 12, reported in the regional GU MIA.

According to the department, the accident occurred on Tuesday near the village of Koblyakovo, Bratsk region. A regular bus on the route “Bratsk – Ust-Ilimsk” and two heavy trucks collided.

“There were 40 people in the bus, six adult passengers were injured and sought medical help, three of them were hospitalized,” the message says.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

Earlier, on January 10, a massive traffic accident occurred on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, as a result of which one person was injured. Four cars and a bus were involved in the accident.