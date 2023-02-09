Six people, including three children, are rescued from the rubble of a building in Turkey’s Hatay province 68 hours after the devastating earthquake. Anadolu.

“The Chorum National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), which continues its work in Hatay-Kyrykkhan, pulled six people out of the rubble, three of them children, 68 hours after the earthquake. Continuing search and rescue operations in Kyrykhan, the UMKE team responded to sounds coming from the rubble,” the agency said.

It is specified that the rescued on the spot received medical assistance, after which they were taken to the hospital.

On the night of February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit Turkey near the city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. In the afternoon, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 was recorded.

As of the morning of February 9, the death toll from the earthquake was 12,391 people. More than 2,200 people were injured.

Since the first earthquake, at least 285 aftershocks have been registered in the country. Most of the aftershocks were recorded in the central part of Turkey.

The natural disaster also affected neighboring Syria. Turkish geophysicist Ahmet Ercan compared the power of the earthquake in the southeast of the country with the explosion of 130 atomic bombs. Erdogan said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the leaders of Turkey and Syria in connection with the numerous victims of the earthquake. He said that Russia is ready to provide the necessary assistance.