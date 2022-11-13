BTwo World War II-era planes collided in mid-air at an air show in Dallas on Saturday. “At this time we do not know how many people were on board,” said the US Federal Aviation Administration. Reporters on site spoke of a total of six crew members. It was also unclear whether the occupants survived the collision between the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and Bell P-63 Kingcobra aircraft.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on Twitter that bystanders or others on the ground were not injured. Videos published on online networks showed dramatic scenes: After the collision, the planes seemed to break into several parts before hitting the ground. After the impact, an explosion and a huge plume of smoke were seen.

Dallas Executive Airport, about ten kilometers south of the Texas metropolis, announced on Twitter that there had been an “incident” during an air show with machines from the 1940s. The fire brigade was on site, but further information was not available. The FAA announced an investigation.