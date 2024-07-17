Guanajuato.- After a violent incident in Yuriria, Guanajuato, six peopleincluding a women and a younger, were murdered Tuesday afternoon. The events took place near the new municipal pantheonon the borders with Michoacan.

According to preliminary reports, the victimsallegedly members of a familywere kidnapped and then executed in a construction in unfinished construction, a place where they left the bodies.

The authorities They were alerted by residents premises that they heard shots in the zone.

Elements of the police They went to the place, guided by the neighborsand they discovered the bodieswhich presented multiple bullet impacts and were scattered several meters away from each other at the site of the massacre.

The incident adds to a series of violent acts in the region, including a massacre in Pénjamo last Friday, where four people, including a girl, were killed at a children’s party.

The State Attorney General’s Office has been notified to begin the corresponding investigations.

This new act of violence underlines the growing insecurity in conflict-ridden areas of Guanajuato, a state that has been the scene of numerous clashes and criminal acts linked to disputes between drug cartels and organised crime.