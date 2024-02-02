At least six people have been killed in air attacks in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. The TV channel reported this on February 2 Al Hadath.

It is noted that combat aircraft carried out three waves of attacks on the positions of pro-Iranian formations located in Deir ez-Zor.

Earlier that day, it became known that unknown aircraft attacked several targets in the province of Deir ez-Zor.

Unnamed representatives of the American authorities told NBC News that the United States will soon strike the forces and facilities of pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Iraq. The operation will be US leader Joe Biden's “strongest response yet” to militia groups, the sources said.

On February 1, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States will take all measures necessary to protect its forces in the Middle East. According to him, he, like Biden, will not tolerate attacks on American troops. At the same time, Washington will continue to strive to avoid expanding conflict in the region, Austin added.

On the same day, CBS reported that the United States had approved plans for a series of strikes against targets in Iraq and Syria in response to the deaths of American troops in the Middle East. According to him, the strikes will be carried out over several days, and the targets will be facilities and military personnel on the territory of two Arab countries.

The attack on a US base in northern Jordan became known on January 28. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strike killed three American troops and injured 25 others. CNN noted that this is the first time since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that American troops have died from “enemy fire.”

Biden in his statement he named the culprits attacks on Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq and Syria. He indicated that they would be held accountable for the attack.

Attacks on American bases in the Middle East have become more frequent amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in which the United States supported Israel.