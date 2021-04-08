Six people were injured in the shooting in Brian, Texas. This is reported by the American TV channel CNN citing Lieutenant Jason James of the City Police Department.

It is clarified that some of the victims are in critical condition, the wounded were taken to Brian’s local medical facilities.

The suspect in the shooting is still at large, the details of the case are being investigated.

Earlier on April 6, it became known that in the city of Allen, Texas, a family of six was killed in their own house.

According to the preliminary version, the culprits of the incident were two brothers who killed the whole family, and then committed suicide.