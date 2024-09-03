ABC News: Six Injured in Ohio School Shooting

Six people were injured in a shooting near a school in the American city of East Cleveland, Ohio. This reports ABC News, citing police.

“Six people were injured in at least three separate shooting incidents,” the report said.

The shooting occurred “near a site where hundreds of people had gathered for a class reunion,” according to the channel, but police did not say whether the victims were part of the reunion. Law enforcement is trying to establish a connection between the three shootings and is continuing to search for a suspect.

On August 21, it became known about a shooting at a school in the city of Sanski Most in Bosnia and Herzegovina.