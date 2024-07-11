Governor Gladkov reported six casualties in mass attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones

Six people were injured in a massive drone attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Belgorod region. This was reported by the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

Thus, near the village of Berezovka, a drone attacked a passenger car moving along the road, the driver and passenger were injured. They were taken to the hospital, one was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury, contusion and multiple shrapnel wounds, the second – a mine-explosive injury and contusion.