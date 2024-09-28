Six people died in the crash of an Mi-8 with Russian pilots in Pakistan

An Mi-8 helicopter carrying Russian pilots crashed in Pakistan. The publication reports this Geo.

The tragedy occurred in the North Waziristan district of the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Six people were killed and eight were injured. The helicopter belonged to Pakistani oil exploration and production company Mari Petroleum Limited. It crashed due to technical reasons near an oil field.

Earlier it became known that a Robinson R66 helicopter with three people on board crashed in the Amur region. The aircraft crashed in the Zeya region.