In the city of Chapaevsk, Samara region, an explosion occurred on the territory of the Promsintez plant

An explosion occurred at the Promsintez plant in the Samara region, killing six people and injuring two more. About this with reference to emergency services writes TASS.

The incident occurred in the Russian city of Chapaevsk. Izvestia source claimsthat the explosion happened on the pipeline on the territory of the enterprise during the repair work. No fire was reported after the explosion.

According to the data that the company published in its social networks, Promsintez JSC is one of the main manufacturers of industrial explosives in Russia and the CIS. The products of the Chapaevskaya company are used in the mining industry – in the exploration of oil and gas reserves, in the extraction of minerals.

On June 20, an explosion occurred at the Tambov Powder Plant in Kotovsk, Tambov Region. 18 people were injured, 5 of them could not be saved.