Six people became victims of an explosion that thundered near a police station in the Somali capital Mogadishu. On Monday night, May 10, the TV channel reports. SNTV…

It is noted that a car bomb exploded in the Wabari area, driving into the gate of the site.

The explosion killed the district police chief.

Earlier, on April 25, it was reported that the rebels seized a police station in the Wabari area of ​​Mogadishu.

The political crisis in Somalia has been going on for several months. The term of office of Mohamed Abdullahi as head of state expired on February 8, 2021, elections were expected until February 1, however, due to disagreements on the composition of the election commission and its powers, voting was not carried out.