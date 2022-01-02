In the Ryazan region, six people were killed, 14 were injured in an accident with a regular bus heading from Moscow to Astrakhan. On Sunday, January 2, reports TASS with reference to the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Ryazan region.

The accident happened at 05:45 am in the area of ​​the village of Voslebovo, Skopinsky district. There were 56 passengers in the bus in total.

“A regular bus” Neoplan “, which was moving from Moscow towards Astrakhan, hit the support of a railway bridge, as a result of which six people were killed and 14 were injured,” the message says.

UPD: As specified in the Ministry of Internal Affairs RIA News, according to preliminary data, five people died, 16 were injured.

On the evening of January 1, three people were killed, two more were injured in an accident with a rotational bus and a car in Nizhnevartovsk. A Lexus passenger car and a crew bus collided.