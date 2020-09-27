As a result of an accident with a regular bus in the Russian Kaliningrad, six people were killed, eight more were injured. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

There is a child among those killed in the accident. “As a result of the accident, as of 12.40 (Moscow time), six people died, including one child born in 2011, eight people were injured, assistance is being provided,” the press service said.

The collision of a regular bus and a truck took place on the Pereslavskoe-Yantarny highway near the village of Kumachevo.