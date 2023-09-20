Ministry of Emergency Situations: two rescuers died when the wall of a house collapsed in Balashikha

In Balashikha near Moscow, a gas explosion occurred in a nine-story building on Oktyabrskaya Street. died four people. Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported the death of two rescuers when the wall of the house collapsed again. Thus, the death toll increased to six, and at least four more were injured.

At least two people are under the rubble

The voices of a woman and a child can be heard under the rubble – rescuers are now making their way to them. The blast wave also damaged several parked cars and apartments in neighboring buildings. Andrey Vorobievgovernor of the Moscow region

First, rescuers looking for A 36-year-old Russian woman and her 5-year-old daughter are blocked by concrete slabs on the third floor of a high-rise building. Emergency services personnel have already rescued an elderly woman and got it from under the rubble a cat. To search for the remaining victims, rescuers arrange moments of silence.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

Two victims required hospitalization, one of the injured died on the way to the hospital, said the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov. He did not provide further details about the nature of the injuries or the condition of the other victims.

The explosion collapsed three floors of the house

Destruction was also recorded in more than ten apartments, saved threat of collapse of the fifth and sixth floors. While dismantling the damaged structures, one of the walls of the high-rise building collapsed under the rubble turned out to be emergency services personnel. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported three injured rescuers – they were removed from the rubble and handed over to doctors.

On frames It is clear from the scene that the explosion damaged several apartments on three floors; they were littered with parts of concrete walls. Windows in nearby apartments were broken, and there was a large amount of debris near the high-rise building.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 170 people were evacuated from the house after the gas explosion and were taken to temporary accommodation centers.

A month before the explosion, the house was checked by specialists from the gas service – they found no problems

“Last month the gas service came and checked all the equipment. There, under the threat of turning off the gas equipment, they came and checked it as expected, through the management company,” told local.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

The epicenter of the explosion, according to preliminary data, was in an apartment where a lonely elderly woman lived. Neighbors often complained about the pensioner, as the apartment constantly smelled of burning.

This is not the first gas explosion in Russia in a month

In September 2023, a gas explosion also occurred in a high-rise building in Dagestan. Then gas exploded in a house in Makhachkala, which was illegally connected to the gas supply by the residents themselves. The building was built without permission and was not put into operation; as a result of the emergency, three children were injured.