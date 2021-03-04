Three adults and three children were killed in a fire that broke out in a motor home in the US state of Oklahoma. This was announced on Wednesday, March 3, by the local TV channel. Kfor…

It is noted that another child was rescued from the fire by the forces of a firefighter and a local resident.

The fire occurred early Wednesday morning. Relatives identified the dead as the father of the family, Joel Cox, his girlfriend Shanda and her brother, whose name was not disclosed. Five-year-old Ava, eight-year-old Cora and 12-year-old Cyrus were among the victims of the fire. Nine-year-old Jackson was rescued and admitted to a local hospital.

According to journalists, the youngest child also survived in the family. During the tragedy, the girl was at her mother’s house.

