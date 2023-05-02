Six people were killed and at least two dozen injured in Illinois in the US in a massive sandstorm accident. This was announced on Tuesday, May 2, by the agency Reuters referring to the state police.

More than 30 people, aged 2 to 80, were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, according to the agency.

The state police said the raids were caused by “strong winds blowing mud from agricultural fields across the highway, resulting in zero visibility.”

Several hours after the accident, the track was closed in both directions.

Earlier, on May 1, it became known that a massive accident occurred on one of the highways in southern Illinois after 11:00 local time (19:00 Moscow time). According to Reuters, between 40 and 60 cars and about 30 commercial vehicles collided. As a result, two trucks caught fire.