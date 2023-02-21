Six people died after an arson attack at a 16-story MKM hotel in central Moscow

A fire broke out on Mezhdunarodnaya Street in the center of Moscow. About it reported press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in Telegram.

On the evening of February 21, a 16-storey building of a former dormitory caught fire there, the first floors of which were converted into a MKM hotel. The fire area was 300 square meters.

The fire killed six people, including two children. Nine more victims were taken to hospitals, their condition is not specified. About 50 people were rescued from the burning building, 200 residents were evacuated.

Cause of the fire

It was determined that the cause of the fire was arson. According to eyewitnesses, one of the tenants of the apartment set fire to things in the corridor. The resident of the house told the agency TASSthat the arsonist had recently been constantly intoxicated. “He drinks day, he drinks night, he did not give life to everyone. Maybe he has a squirrel that he splashed a combustible mixture, ”she said.

Another rescued woman said that the fire was strong. “I opened the front door, there is fire. I quickly closed it and ran to the window, ”said the eyewitness. According to the girl, she and her family were evacuated through the window on the fire ladder.

Investigation filed in connection with the fire

The Metropolitan Investigative Committee took up the investigation of the incident. A criminal case was also initiated under article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”. The maximum sanction is imprisonment for ten years. The prosecutor’s office is investigating the matter.

To the scene left Andrey Strizhov, head of the Main Investigation Department for the city of Moscow.

Later it turned out that Yury Tkachenko, Acting Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for Moscow, was injured, hurrying to the scene of the fire. He got into an accident with his driver. After the accident, they were taken to the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine. It turned out that Tkachenko had a broken leg. The culprit of the accident and other road users were not injured.