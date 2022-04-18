Six people were sentenced to death in a mass trial in Pakistan in which 89 people were charged for the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager on Monday. The court sentenced nine people to life imprisonment and more than 70 people to two years in prison. Eight of the convicts were minors.

The convicts had all taken part in the lynching at the end of last year in Sialkot district, 200 kilometers southeast of the capital Islamabad. According to a rumor, a clothing factory manager pulled a religious poster with Islamic holy verses from the wall and threw it in the garbage. The man was then attacked by an angry mob, tortured and set on fire.

Shocking footage shot with mobile phones shows him being chased onto a rooftop, beaten with sticks, dragged onto the street, stripped naked and set on fire. A man who tries to come to his aid is violently pushed aside.

Blasphemy is very sensitive in Pakistan. Even the slightest insult to Islam can incite lynchings.

Although the Pakistani judiciary still imposes death sentences, they are rarely actually carried out.