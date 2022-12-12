By Gul Yousafzai and Asif Shahzad

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) – Bombing and gunfire on the Afghan-Pakistan border killed six Pakistani civilians and an Afghan soldier on Sunday, officials on both sides of the border said, with each side accusing the other of starting the conflict.

The Pakistani army said Afghan border forces opened “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” with heavy weapons against the civilian population at the Chaman border crossing, which links Pakistan’s Balochistan province with Kandahar province in Afghanistan.

Six civilians were killed and 17 wounded on the Pakistani side by Afghan fire, prompting Pakistani troops to retaliate, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the killings “deserve the strongest condemnation”.

“The Afghan interim government must ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said in a statement.

Haji Zahid, spokesman for the governor of Kandahar, said the fighting broke out after Pakistan objected to the construction of a new checkpoint by Afghan forces.

“They didn’t want us to build these checkpoints on our side of the border,” he told Reuters, adding that this led to a two-hour firefight.

Kandahar police spokesman Hafiz Saber said an Afghan soldier was killed and 10 people, including three civilians, were wounded.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have had territorial disputes over their borders for decades and the Chaman crossing was closed for several days after similar clashes last month. Chaman is the second major trade border point between the two countries and a vital source of customs revenue for the government of Afghanistan.

“Such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the fraternal ties between the two countries,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that Afghan officials had been informed that a recurrence must be avoided.

