Our teenage daughters, aged 16 and 14, find it annoying when I tell them at home about the satisfaction I get from my Pilates training hours. When I came out of the sea in a bikini after a refreshing dive, it became clear again. From the beach towel, the oldest shouted audibly surprised: “Mom, you seriously have a six pack!” The youngest refined: “It’s a six-pack under a layer of focaccia dough, mom.”

