One of the great fears of those who are all day in front of their notebook or their mobile phone is to be spied on – a mistrust that modern cinema has exacerbated – through their small webcam. This, according to a recent study, is something that worries six out of ten users who turn on their machine daily.

It is understandable that with these technologies and applications that last year helped in the transition to the “new normal” to face work, academic, social and entertainment needs, users have expressed their willingness to allow applications access to their microphone and camera.

Almost a quarter (23%) of Latin Americans You gave applications and services permission to access your microphone or webcam, according to a global study carried out by Kaspersky called “Cybersecurity Risks for the Consumer” where 15,070 users were interviewed.

“Many people are not instantly familiar with security protocols related to the use of webcams and cybersecurity processes. However, what we are observing now is a strong positive trend of increased awareness of online safety and potential threats. This leads to more proactive consumer behavior, such as taking preventive measures and checking permissions before allowing access to video and microphone, ”says Marina Titova, Kaspersky’s director of consumer products marketing.

Almost a quarter (23%) of Latin Americans gave applications and services permission to access their microphone or webcam. Kaspersky

However, the general awareness of webcam security is promising as 60% are concerned that someone may be looking at them through their webcam without them knowing, and 60% are also concerned that this could be done through malicious software.

This points to the likelihood that more people will proactively protect their technology in the future as they adapt to telecommuting and the role of collaborative applications.

These tools have served to enrich and facilitate everyone’s sudden digital transitions. So much so that this new study reveals that 48% of the people consulted said that they spend more than 4 hours a day connected to work and 24% indicated that they spend the same time studying or doing academic work.

48% of the people consulted indicated that they spend more than 4 hours a day connected to work

“We hope that the increased awareness of cybersecurity is supported by security awareness training organized by companies for their employees, especially since audio and video devices are now widely used for remote work,” warns Titova.

The best way to balance the benefits of modern media with security is to exercise conscious consideration regarding the applications and services that people use and the permissions they request.

If a video calling app has camera permissions, that would make sense. But if there is an app without any relevant functionality that requests access to a person’s microphone for no good reason, it would be better to research and explore the permissions, indicate from the security signature.