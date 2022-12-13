POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY 13 DECEMBER 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The polls continue to reward Giorgia Meloni. Despite the difficulties on the Pnrr and a budget law that has dissatisfied several sectors, trust in the Prime Minister is said to be increasing to the point of reaching almost plebiscitary thresholds.

According to a survey carried out by Tecné and released on 10 December by the Dire agency, at this moment 59% of Italians, almost six out of ten, would have confidence in the work of Giorgia Meloni.

This percentage is more than five percentage points higher than that assigned to the governmentwhich in any case would be growing compared to the survey made by Tecné the previous week.

There is a very significant fact that emerges from the poll of Tecné: the level of trust placed in Giorgia Meloni is well above what would be the current intention to vote towards the parties of centre-right which does not go beyond 46%.

In essence, Meloni would also seem to be liked by several voters of the third pole but not only, given that to arrive at a confidence rate of 59% he would have to have also made inroads into the electorate of the Democratic Party or the 5 Stars.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.