The shortage of qualified personnel is confirmed as the main problem of family businesses in the Region of Murcia this year, as recognized by 62% of the firms that have participated in the latest barometer of the Mare Nostrum Family Business Chair . This is a significant increase of 16 points compared to 2022. And, in fact, it has become a significant limitation. More than half (51%) also warn of the difficulties in covering all types of jobs. Even in more than a third (34%) there are cases of management and economic management positions.

Despite everything, the companies surveyed, during September and October, improve their opinion on the economic situation in 2023 above the expectations expressed a year ago. Therefore, the confidence index stands at 10.6 with a growth of 9.6 points, both due to the improvement in results and expectations, especially in sales and investments. This was confirmed this Tuesday morning by Professor Ángel Meroño, director of the Chair, in the presentation of the main conclusions of this work that is prepared annually.

It is significant that despite the existing difficulties when it comes to having personnel in relation to the general business situation, all the variables present positive balances, except for exports. The greatest increase occurs in the investments section, even when expectations were negative. And more than 36% of family businesses have increased their numbers this year. The performance of sales also stands out, with 44.5% increasing their turnover. However, even with positive balances, employment has worsened slightly. Even so, commercial companies predominate, having maintained (60%) or increased (24.5%) their number of workers.

Meanwhile, the weakness of demand (40%) with a decrease of 3 points is in second place in terms of concerns for companies. For its part, competitive pressure (39%) grows slightly, and legal aspects represent 29%. On the other hand, production capacity problems are the least reported difficulty, affecting 14% of companies.

Looking ahead to the next fiscal year 2024, the external factors that are of most concern are, first of all, the legal framework (7% of mentions). Next in importance is the availability of qualified personnel and confidence in the economy. Regarding the business model, it harvests 7%. Then the challenge of cost control appears, followed by the question of generational transmission

Murcia family businesses point out that among the most difficult positions to fill are the trades (51% companies): mechanics, drivers, welders, assemblers, painters, bricklayers, electricians, fundamentally; and management (34% companies): management or economic management positions. Of course, they indicate that behind the shortage, what exists is a lack of qualifications (54%); lack of motivation (28%) in terms of involvement, concern, interest in assuming responsibilities, demanding more comfortable working conditions; They also point out the high cost (15%) associated with the lack of supply; and lack of experience (15%).

Regarding how they manage the shortage, they mainly do so through training (63% of companies) as a way to solve the lack of training and experience; reinforcing search activities (20%); reorganizing the workforce (12%); and increasing working facilities and conditions (12%) in the sense of increasing the attractiveness of jobs.

However, at the barometer presentation event, carried out with the collaboration of the Murcia Association of Family Businesses (Amefmur) and the support of CaixaBank and the Cajamurcia Foundation, and which was led by the rector of the University of Murcia , José Luján, some of the speakers have warned of the need to delve into the analysis of other aspects capable of attracting more young talent, both in terms of higher salaries and other aspects of better conditions in flexible schedules, work-life balance and emotional salary. This was reflected by the rector of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, Beatriz Miguel, the director of CaixaBank in the Region, Juan Jesús Lozano, and the former rector Juan Monreal, member of the Family Business Observatory team, who attended the event together to the director of Info, Joaquín Gómez.

When it comes to competing, it is also observed that firms continue to focus primarily on offering service. In this sense, 72% are committed to quality. Next in importance is efficiency through cost control and a growing interest in achieving organizational improvements. Sales orientation consolidates third place at the expense of diversification orientation.

Reputation and survival



Regarding the objectives of family businesses, reputation occupies first place (8.3 out of 10), second place is occupied by the involvement of the owner family (7.4), then survival (7.3 ), followed by financial independence (7.2). And regarding corporate governance, the option of not making changes continues to be the majority (71%), increasing its importance from the second generation onwards.

12% of companies plan to pass the company on to the next generation, assuming a drop of 10 points. 13% consider selling the company, with 21% in first generation companies (increase of 15 points); and 4% in closing it, 9% of the first generation (increase 9 points).

With reference to planning and government, companies that have a protocol remain at 23%, but those that have a succession plan drop to 18%. It must be taken into account that 20% and 23%, respectively, are in process. The incorporation of outsiders into the family is relevant, 19% have done so, and 14% are in the process, mainly because of the knowledge they provide and to help them grow. 15% have incorporated them into management, 11% into boards of directors and 4% into ownership.