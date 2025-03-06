Six out of ten complaints to professional drivers are to fail the driving and rest times

The last surveillance campaign of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has shown that the Breach of driving and rest times It is still the most common infraction among professional drivers. During the week of controls between February 17 and 23, the 62.5% of sanctions imposed were related to this fault.

100 drivers tested positive for alcohol and drugs

In total, agents of the Civil Guard Traffic Group They supervised 28,334 vehicles destined for the transport of goods and people within the framework of the operation Truck & Busa European initiative coordinated by the Roadpol association. As a result, 6,490 drivers were denounced for various infractions, and 100 of them They gave positive In the controls of alcohol and drugs.

The report emphasizes that 3,633 drivers were sanctioned by Do not respect the maximum driving times. Of these, 3,430 They circulated in trucks and 203 in Buses. Besides, 427 They received Fines by irregularities in the use of tachographthe device responsible for registering driving and rest periods.

The objective of the campaign

The regulations that regulate these times seek Avoid fatigue at the wheela key risk factor in road accidents. “The driving and rest times are not an arbitrary measure, it is a standard designed to prevent fatigue and improve the safety of drivers and other road users,” said the general director of Traffic, Pere Navarro.

In addition to breach of mandatory breaks, the campaign revealed other frequent irregularities. More than a thousand drivers were denounced for problems in the vehicle documentationthe driver or the operating company. 726 infractions related to the technical inspection and 691 were also detected due to failures in load or excess weight safety.

Another worrying fact is the presence of alcohol and drugs Among some professional drivers. In the controls, 21 truck drivers and 2 bus drivers were positive in alcohol, while 72 truck drivers and 5 bus drivers were detected with drugs in their body.

During the surveillance week, 100 vehicles were immobilized due to deficiencies serious that prevented their safe circulation. Of these, 95 were trucks and 5 buses. The causes went from mechanical problems to breaches in road safety regulations.

The DGT insists on the need to reinforce compliance with these standards to guarantee road safety. The high rate of infractions highlights the importance of continuing with conscience campaigns and periodic controls that allow reducing the risks associated with fatigue and bad practices in the professional transport sector.