Six out of ten Argentines disapprove of the management of President Alberto Fernández, reveals a survey carried out by the consultancy Management & Fit (M&F), whose results were published this Monday (17) by the newspaper Clarín.

According to the survey, which heard 2,200 people between January 3 and 10, the Peronist president is disapproved by 63.7% of Argentines and approved by only 28.1%. In the city of Buenos Aires, Fernández's numbers are even worse: only 23.8% of respondents said they approve of his administration and 71.4% disapprove.

The M&F survey reveals pessimism in Argentina regarding the country's economic situation. More than 60% said they considered it worse compared to a year ago (answering that it is worse or much worse). Just over 55% responded that they believe the situation will get worse in the coming months.

The final figures for the performance of the Argentine economy in 2021 have not yet come out, but there is a projection of an economic growth of 9%. However, the country ended the year with an accumulated inflation of 50.9%, which surpassed the 36.1% of 2020 and was well above the government's projection (29%).

Inflation appeared in the M&F survey as the biggest concern of Argentines, cited by 34.4% of respondents. Corruption is the second biggest concern (cited by 26.7%) and insecurity the third (13.1%).
