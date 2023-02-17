The Navantia workers took advantage of the fact that this Friday their union representatives at the national level met in Madrid with the company’s management to take to the streets and denounce through a concentration that the public company continues to “break the collective agreement” and “block the negotiation of the new agreement. This time about 150 workers did it for an hour and with a banner that read: “Navantia Cartagena, for employment.”

On this occasion, they wanted to demonstrate with numbers what they have been denouncing for months, in relation to what they consider a “covert privatization” of the works, especially in the construction of the S-80 submarines. The president of the works council, José Antonio Sánchez Cañavate, presented his own report which confirms that 64.19% of the workers who enter the shipyard daily are already from auxiliary companies and only 35.81 belong to the workforce.

Currently, according to the unionists, almost 2,000 workers belonging to subcontracted companies enter the facilities of the shipbuilder. The most bloody thing for them is that after the rejuvenation measures provided for in the company’s latest strategic plan for the period 2019-2022, the number of operators has been drastically reduced in favor of senior technicians. In fact, according to the report presented by the works council, there are more of the latter, approximately 380, than of the former, 360.

Salary increase



The union delegates assure that 250 professionals are missing from the workforce, from welders to specialists in maneuvers, due to the replacement of only 75% of the employees in recent years. In addition, they denounce that the State Company of Industrial Participations (SEPI), the entity of the Ministry of Finance that controls all of the shipyard’s capital, has not yet paid the 3.5% salary increase for 2022, agreed for all public companies and administrations.

They also revealed that there have been numerous problems of non-application of the last collective agreement (which expired in 2021) in terms of professional reclassification, vacancies, promotions and new hires, as well as an “unaffordable” overtime work overload. That is why they insist on the need for more workers to be hired for the workforce.

In the meeting between the inter-centre committee and the company management, the president, Ricardo Domínguez, was going to present a strategic plan, as he had announced, but in the end, according to union sources, he only “transmitted the workload expectations of the company and the hiring and investment needs without detailing, “Ramón Buendía, from Comisiones Obreras (CC OO), explained to LA VERDAD. He said of the plan that “he was not in a position to present it.” “We are deeply disappointed by the little progress in the negotiations,” said Buendía.