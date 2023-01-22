Biden, surrounded by his security team, heads to his vehicle after leaving mass in Wilmington, Delaware. / reports

MG NY Sunday, January 22, 2023, 2:05 p.m.



Investigators from the United States Department of Justice found another six secret classified documents, in a new search carried out during 13 hours at the family residence of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in Wilmington (Delaware), last Friday. Other writings belonging to Biden’s time as a senator and as vice president were also found in the intervention, as reported by the president’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer.

These documents would be the last found after the records of the federal authorities, at the request of Biden’s lawyers, and represent another step in the investigations against the US president, who stated that the previous findings, in his home and his former office , would ultimately be irrelevant.

For his part, Biden’s special advisor, Richard Sauber, has stated that the president “has promised to handle this responsibly because he takes it seriously” and that he and his team are “working quickly to ensure that the Department of Justice and special counsel have what they need to conduct a thorough review.”

“in the wrong place”



The affair of the classified documents in the president’s possession began on January 9, when his lawyers acknowledged that confidential documents had been found at a Washington think tank where Biden used to have an office. Three days later, the Democratic president acknowledged that other sensitive files were found at his family residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Under a 1978 law, US presidents and vice presidents must transmit all of their emails, letters and other employment documents to the National Archives.

A few days ago, during a trip to California, Biden acknowledged that “some documents were found that were stored in the wrong place, we immediately handed them over to the Archives and the Ministry of Justice.” The North American president said then that he did not regret “anything.”

His lawyers assure that it was a simple “oversight” by the president and that he has fully cooperated with the Justice.