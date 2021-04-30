Francisco Amaro, sports science researcher at the University of Granada. Fermín Rodríguez

The possibility of doing sports when and how we can or we feel like it will always be there. But as in other aspects of life, efficiency and the search for the best effort-result ratio are increasingly interesting values ​​also in the physical exercise we do. Fran Amaro Gahete (Fuenteovejuna, Córdoba, 29 years old) is a professor and researcher in the Department of Physiology of the University of Granada and an expert in Exercise Physiology, this being precisely one of the axes of his research. With his thesis, Physical exercise as a modulator of the anti aging protein Klotho, has won the international BJSM PHD Academy Awards, from the prestigious scientific journal British Journal of Sport Medicine.

Question. What recommendation do you have for those who do not have time to dedicate three or four hours a week to exercise?

Answer. Substitute time for intensity. If we cannot dedicate the 150 relaxed minutes per week or the vigorous 75 minutes recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to aerobic exercise – running, cycling or hiking – then let’s dedicate 50 or 60 minutes with greater intensity. In my research we have verified, firstly, that physical exercise improves health regardless of its modality and, furthermore, that, although slightly, high-intensity interval training [High Intensity Interval Training o Hiit por sus siglas en inglés] it offers greater benefit in terms of fat loss, muscle gain, and improved cardiovascular health than that WHO recommendation.

P. And what does this type of training consist of?

R. It is equivalent to brief sessions in which moments of great effort alternate with others of rest. To this intensity aerobic exercise we must add strength exercises such as squats, push-ups and many exercises that do not require specialized material. With 30 minutes of aerobic exercise and 15 of strength twice a week we met the objectives very well.

P. Beyond the time available, doubts always arise as to whether to run in the morning, in the afternoon, on an empty stomach or having eaten a little to give us energy. What is the best time to practice physical exercise?

R. The ideal conditions to oxidize fat are in the afternoon, after four or five hours of fasting. We have verified that empirically. And if 20 minutes or half an hour before we have a strong black coffee, even better. That, adapted to the most common Spanish schedule, would mean that six or seven in the afternoon is the ideal time to spend some time exercising after a coffee.

P. Do you recommend exercising on your own or going to the gym and consulting a trainer?

R. I recommend, insofar as possible, to consult a professional, especially if you do not usually practice physical exercise, although, if you cannot, all exercises can be adapted to what we have at home or where we are. If we do not have the gym treadmill where I can regulate speed and inclination, we are looking for a slope and it will fulfill a similar function. A professional can help us a lot in not acquiring wrong movement patterns because we are going to repeat them a lot and they can cause us injuries. Push-ups, squats and those kinds of exercises have to be done very well.

P. What do aerobic or cardio exercises contribute to health, and what do strength exercises?

R. Both are fundamental and non-substitutable components of fitness. Cardio improves our cardiovascular health and prevents metabolic, vascular and heart diseases. Strength work improves muscle function, increases metabolic expenditure at rest – I expend more energy without moving – and improves the health of our bones.

P. Is there a sport or exercise better than another?

R. Yes, the one that makes us have a better time. It is the only way that we want to continue doing something that we like and that we do not think of it as an obligation. Also, of course, when choosing specific exercises, the individual characteristics of each person must be taken into account. From there, it is about choosing the sport that we like the most and making it a habit.

P. What myths of physical exercise should be banished?

R. The first is that you need to do a lot of exercise to be in shape. Others are that you have to eat abundantly before exercising to perform more or that sweating implies greater fat burning.

P. And what habits should be acquired?

R. Practice that type of exercise that you enjoy. Also hydrate properly, do as much outdoor sports as you can and train hard, but also rest hard and eat properly.

P. Under what conditions should physical effort not be made?

R. Physical exercise can be done in almost any circumstance and state of health, always adapted and supervised by a doctor and a specialist in physical activity and sports sciences. The key is knowing what, how and when to practice it. Even with a fracture of the tibia and fibula of the right leg, I can exercise my left leg and upper half body with the consequent benefits that this entails for the injured limb.

P. How do diets help keep us fit and healthy?

R. For me, a kilocalorie ingested and spent is better than a kilocalorie not consumed. That is, it is better to eat sensibly and play sports than to rely on a restrictive hypocaloric diet. When you stop eating, you lose weight, of course you do, but the body becomes efficient and, since it knows that it does not have much gasoline, it begins to spend the least. The problem is that when you return to eating normally, this efficiency of the body helps us to gain weight by doing the same. Without a doubt, we are interested in maintaining healthy nutrition habits, perhaps a small caloric restriction, but above all, we must exercise.

P. Are there specific exercises to lose weight?

R. Anyone that involves high energy expenditure, preferably polyarticular exercises such as burpee, jumps or exercises with resistance.

P. What’s the next step in finding that best effort-to-performance ratio?

R. We are investigating what benefits are derived from an exercise program combined with a nutritional program, with special emphasis on the new intermittent fasting model, in which you eat only during a 6 or 8 hour window of time, without caloric restriction. The first data suggest that it is viable and seems to be useful for losing weight and improving the cardiometabolic profile. According to the results of several pilot studies, it improves insulin sensitivity, blood pressure and lipid profile, although we have yet to delve into the cause. We do not know if these benefits are the result of the fasting model itself concentrated in a few hours or because in this model, in the end it results in a caloric restriction by limiting the intake schedule. In addition, we have to investigate not only if this nutritional model combines well with sport but also if it has to be done during the meal or fasting period.

