A woman holds a poster with the image of the seven kidnapped teenagers, in Zacatecas, on September 26. Adolfo Vladimir (CUARTOSCURO)

The horror never ends in Mexico. The Zacatecas authorities have found six of the seven teenagers missing in Villanueva dead, as confirmed to EL PAÍS by the Secretary of the State Government, Rodrigo Reyes. Only one of the young people, whose identity has not been revealed “out of respect for the families”, has survived and is being treated at the State General Hospital. The State Prosecutor’s Office has not yet specified where he appeared or what state of health he is in. The same helicopter that spotted the survivor located at least three dead bodies in the same area. When the agents arrived at the scene, they found the six bodies. His relatives are already identifying the remains.

The seven boys were kidnapped early Sunday morning by a group of armed men. Their identities are Jorge Alberto René Ocón Acevedo, 14 years old; Óscar Ernesto Rojas Alvarado, 15; Diego Rodríguez Vidales, 17; Héctor Alejandro Saucedo Acevedo, 17; Sergio Yobani Acevedo Rodríguez, 18; Gumaro Santacruz Carrillo, 18; and Jesús Manuel Rodríguez Robles, of the same age. The motive for the crime is unknown, nor is it known which organized crime group is behind it.

The police arrested two teenagers on Tuesday who “could be related to the events of disappearance,” stated the State Attorney General, Francisco Murillo, this Wednesday at a press conference. The two suspects, “originally from the State of Durango,” “are placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office.” They were arrested in Genaro Codinas, a municipality 70 kilometers from Malpaso, the community of Villanueva where the seven young people were kidnapped.

At four in the morning on Sunday, a group of armed men in several vehicles broke into the El Potrerito ranch, property of the parents of Héctor Alejandro Saucedo Acevedo, where the seven young people were resting. They had spent Saturday night together and stayed the night. Three of them were first cousins, the rest were very close friends because they studied together at the local institute. The commando fired into the air to intimidate them and took the teenagers away, still barefoot, according to the father of one of them, consulted by this newspaper, who preferred not to be identified.

“The authorities are 100 or 200 meters from the ranch from which they were taken. They didn’t hear the shots, they didn’t hear anything. They sent a police officer after eight in the morning, the pure officer went without a weapon, without a protector, nothing. All the residents around the houses heard the gunshots, it cannot be possible that they did not hear them,” protests the same father.

Family members have no doubt that the crime was originally a kidnapping. During the afternoon of Tuesday and the morning of this Wednesday, they blocked federal highway 54, which connects Zacatecas with Guadalajara, Jalisco, a common practice used by relatives of missing people to exert pressure on the authorities. “They are children, they are all students. “They have wanted to extort us, but we have not agreed to give them the money, that is why we are demonstrating,” defended the father, who claimed to have received videos from the kidnappers in which his children are seen walking “along the hill.” The Public Ministry contradicts this version with a euphemism: it states that it was not a kidnapping but a “deprivation of liberty” because, according to his story, no one requested a ransom, a narrative that the family members categorically rejected.

The authorities deployed an operation with more than 300 soldiers from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN) and police officers from the different communities of Villanueva. However, the efforts came too late, denounce the families of the victims.

The case is reminiscent of the abduction of five other young people last August in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco. The event shocked the country due to the particular cruelty and brutality shown by the kidnappers, who released a video in which the five, childhood friends, were seen being forced to torture each other. His remains were later found, completely charred. If that event struck the consciences of an anesthetized country, the six teenagers from Villanueva have come to remember that, despite all the signs of horror that Mexico registers day after day, nothing changes. Disappearances now number more than 100,000 and less than 1% of crimes are solved, according to a study by the organization Impunidad Cero. And the population continues to be disappeared and murdered without the authorities being able to put an end to a crisis of eternal violence.

