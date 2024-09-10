Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/09/2024 – 11:08

Six of the nine groups that make up the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) recorded price increases in August, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reported this Tuesday, the 10th.

There was deflation in Food and beverages (a drop of 0.44% and an impact of -0.09 percentage points) and Housing (-0.51% and an impact of -0.08 percentage points). The Transport group recorded price stability (0.00% and 0.00 percentage points).

The increases were recorded in Education (0.73%, impact of 0.04 pp), Health and personal care (0.25%, impact of 0.03 percentage points), Clothing (0.39% and impact of 0.02 percentage points), Personal expenses (0.25%, impact of 0.03 pp), Communication (0.10%, impact of 0.00 pp) and Household items (0.74% and impact of 0.03 percentage points).

Eight of the 16 regions surveyed by IBGE recorded price drops in July. The lowest result was recorded in São Luís, -0.54%, while the highest occurred in Porto Alegre, with an increase of 0.18%.