Turkish edition Medya Günlüğü listed the habits of Russians that foreigners do not understand.

First of all, the article mentions the tradition of taking a small gift with you when going on a visit. This can be a box of chocolates, a cake, toys for children, or flowers. “What matters is not the gift itself, but the fact that you have taken care of it,” the article says. Also, foreigners are surprised by the habit of Russians to leave a spoon in a cup or mug. It is believed that in this way the tea cools down faster and becomes tastier.

Also, foreigners cannot understand the tradition of the inhabitants of Russia to celebrate the New Year twice – in the new and old and in style. “Every year Russians have two opportunities to make a wish, drink and have fun,” the article says. Also, residents of other countries are surprised by the habit of Russians to eat ice cream in winter, sometimes with jam.

Another Russian style that strikes foreigners is to leave things to the last minute. Finally, it is noted that Russians are optimistic and patient people. “The ability to withstand even the most difficult conditions and the wish” everything will be fine “form the backbone of the Russian character,” the article emphasizes.

Earlier, experts revealed a common habit of Russians during preparations for the New Year. Thus, almost 40 percent of the respondents noted that they either cook only part of the dishes for the New Year’s table, or do not do it at all. Most of them (73 percent) hope that their relatives will be behind the stove. In addition, more than half of the respondents said that their habits in preparing for the New Year have changed over the past 5-10 years. So, the tradition of independently preparing dishes for the festive table began to gradually go away since 2011.