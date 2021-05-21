Luis de la Fuente gave the list of the 23 players chosen to play the final phase of the U21 Euro Cup. This time, exceptionally due to COVID, the tournament is played in two parts: the group stage was played in March (Spain was the first of its group) and now the quarterfinals, semifinals and final are played. The coach has included six news regarding those who played that group stage: Iñaki Peña, Óscar Gil, Francés, Sancet, Bryan and Fer Niño. Álex Domínguez, Pipa, Pozo, Barrenetxea, Dani Gómez and Riqui Puig fell. The big surprise was the absence of Dani Gómez, as the Levante forward was the hero in the decisive match of the group stage by scoring a double.

La Rojita plays on May 31 against Croatia in Maribor. It has the advantage that it is the same venue where it was hosted during the group stage (it played the first two games). They know the stadium, they will exercise in the same training ground and will stay in the same hotel as in March. In fact, Spain concentrates next Tuesday, May 25, and only one day later they travel to Slovenia.

In case of passing the phase, La Rojita would also play the semifinals in Maribor on June 3, against the winner of Italy-Portugal. Finally, the final will be in Ljubljana on June 6.

For this decisive phase of the tournament Luis de la Fuente recovers Bryan Gil, who in March was cited with the Absolute. The coach also counted on being able to count on Pedro Porro, called up by Luis Enrique also on that occasion, but the Sporting de Portugal side was injured and is out. Those who are not there are Eric García, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Pedri, who will be on Luis Enrique’s list next Monday to play the absolute Eurocup. Nor does Pedro Porro appear, although his absence is due to injury.

This is the full list:

Goalkeepers: Álvaro Fernández, Josep and Iñaki Peña.

Defenses: Mingueza, Óscar Gil, Francés, Pedrosa, Miranda, Guillamón and Cuenca.

Midfielders: Cucurella, Puado, Sancet, Zubimendi, Moncayola, Fran Beltrán, Gonzalo Villar and Manu García.

Forwards: Bryan Gil, Brahim, Yeremy Pino, Fer Niño and Abel Ruiz.

De la Fuente: “Absences? Decisions have to be made …”

Luis de la Fuente valued the call at a press conference:

Sergio Ramos and the Games: “We are not going to talk about the Games, the event we have is quite important.”

Aspirations: “We feel capable of fighting for the maximum. I am convinced that we have a very good football level and we are prepared to compete for the maximum. We are going to leave everything to repeat successes.”

Changes in the call: “You have to make decisions. It is complex to prepare a list where there could be other players who were left out, mainly for the moment and the feelings. And obviously a subjective opinion. I recognize that those who came are qualified, but they were also. Come on. convinced that we have a great team “.

Bryan Gil: “It is a joy that he is with us. We enjoyed seeing him with the Absolute, but whenever players come to improve, great. We were very happy seeing how the player grew in the Absolute. He will surely come with great enthusiasm because he feels part of this team . Surely with the work in block we will be at the level that corresponds “.

Leaders: “This is a very well-matched group, they have been two years together. I think there are a number of players who have that role, perhaps veterans. Cucurella, Álvaro Fernández … Well, who is not here now. What stands out the most is that We are a family, everyone accepts the role that corresponds to them. You can see that right away and they attend to people who have that nuance. “

Villarreal players with the Europa League final: “They will be incorporated as quickly as possible.”

The Absolute can still pull the U21: “These players will be with us. But if it were a priority to cover the Absolute, if it happens the same he has to pull a player. But we haven’t even raised it. We will all be with the squads that we have marked.

Changes in defense: “If this team stands out in something, it is by defending with the ball, with intensity. Oscar was already there, although he did not debut. Francés has had an exceptional campaign, he knows our philosophy of play and he will not have a problem. He has been in other categories. He The contribution of these players is going to be very positive. “

How he faces the championship: “Illusion. They have attended to the commitments and now they come with great enthusiasm. This is a great showcase for them. I am calm because all those who are going to arrive will come with great enthusiasm, with capital letters. That gives us peace of mind.”

Bryan, being at both events: “That is a question for Luis Enrique. Then I do not know what will happen. We hope to be until June 6. It is the only thing we focus on.”

Some great selections out: “That shows the difficulty. It is a pride to be in this situation when other very powerful teams fall by the wayside. We are lucky but we have earned it, we must first overcome this great difficulty that is Croatia. We will see how far we go. Let’s go. With enthusiasm, it is the key word. It is the late motiv of this working group, I include everyone. We are going to fight to go as far as possible. “

Dani Gomez: “We will always miss him because he is a great player and a great person. When you have to make decisions, many circumstances move you. You have to analyze many aspects. Of course we will miss him, but I’m sure these teammates will to perform at a very high level. “