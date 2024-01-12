After the Christmas holidays, with their inevitable excesses of food and alcohol, it may be advisable to give the body some rest, particularly the suffering liver, without having to resort to rigorous abstention. Of course, non-alcoholic wine (0.0 to 0.5%) can be an appropriate drink for many people and situations. If we are going to drive, if we take incompatible medication, if the resolution for the new year is a weight loss diet, if you are pregnant, if you suffer from headaches, if you are teetotal, if your beliefs prohibit it, etc.

The advantages of non-alcoholic wine are, in theory, the same as those of non-alcoholic beers, whose consumption has grown significantly in recent years along with its quality. It is true that until recently, Spanish non-alcoholic wine options were not many, but the situation has happily changed, although we are still far from countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, or France. In any case, it is an upward trend, especially among consumers of “without” drinks outside the world of wine. According to the Strategic Study prepared by Wine Intelligence (IWSR), the most used source of alcoholic beverage trends in the world, the market value of non-alcoholic or low-alcoholic products exceeded $11.8 million in 2022 across Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

More information

There are different processes for reducing alcohol in wine, ranging from its virtual disappearance to graduations of 8% in the case of partially dealcoholized wines. According to the recommendations of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) (OIV-OENO 394A-2012) the dealcoholization operations permitted in order to reduce part or almost all of the ethanol content are partial vacuum evaporation and/or membrane techniques, as well as distillation. One of the most delicate and natural techniques compared to standard extraction methods is low temperature steam distillation called Rotating Cone Column (Spinning Cone Column). It has a lower thermal impact, which allows the primary varietal aromas to be better captured, to later reintroduce them into the dealcoholized wine (organoleptic reconstitution) without the need to add artificial substances.

In all cases, the resulting wine preserves, or recovers, part of its aromatic attributes, although with the natural loss of sensory intensity, structure and persistence in the mouth, although sugars and oenological tannins are also usually added. In general terms, the flavor is lighter and starker, bordering on sweet, so it is advisable to drink them cold. But if you want or need to drink wine without the risks of consuming alcohol, these six red wines, ordered from highest to lowest quality, may be a good option.

WIN 12 MONTHS

The Matarromera Group has developed its pioneering dealcoholized wine section in the Win winery, created in 2010 to promote its production and research. This is the top of the “without” wines, aged for 12 months in oak barrels and a subsequent alcohol elimination process using columns with inverted cones that rotate very quickly and at a very low temperature. Somewhat evolved nose, with notes of aging on wild fruit, on a background of licorice. Tasty, slightly acidic in the mouth, with volume, and a fresh fruity finish.

·Phone: 983 683 315.

·Guy: Crianza red, 0.0%.

·Strains: tempranillo.

·Price: 13.59 euros. See also The kyiv Ballet extends Christmas with music by Tchaikovksy

NATUREO GARNACHA – SYRAH

In 2008 Torres launched Natureo, the first dealcoholized wine in Spain. In the time that has passed, they have been refining their design. In this case, with the incorporation of a small aging in new French oak of 5% of the wine, to subsequently subject it to a dealcoholization process using a column of rotating cones. This way they achieve that their aroma cleanly expresses the fruitiness of red and black berries of Grenache and Syrah, with notes of flower, and light spicy notes. In the mouth it is tasty, soft, light and fresh, with a substantial bittersweet finish.

·Phone: 938 177 400.

·Guy: young red, 0.0%.

·Strains: grenache and syrah.

·Price: 8.80 euros.

LE NATUREL ZERO ZERO

A wine based on the philosophy of the Vintae Group applied to its Navarra winery Aroa: artisanal production and minimal intervention. Part of organically grown red Grenache grapes. Dealcoholization is carried out through a distillation process at very low temperature in a column of rotating cones. Clean and refreshing aromatic contribution of subtly compote red and black berries, adorned by balsamic notes, dried flowers, and hints of spices. Juicy, with a good presence in the mouth, and a certain final aftertaste of candied fruit.

·Phone: 941 271 217

·Guy: young red, 0.0%.

·Strains: Grenache and others.

·Price: 8.50 euros.

LUSSORY PREMIUM

Belonging to Dismark Products, the Lussory wine brand is preferably aimed at export, particularly to Muslim countries thanks to its halal certification. This Premium is made with tempranillos from La Mancha. The dealcoholization of wine is carried out by vacuum distillation at low temperature. It offers a clean aromatic expression with notes of red and black wild berries, a sour dairy background, and notes of licorice. Tasty, with volume, it has a fresh aftertaste of slightly compote fruit.

·Phone: 981 557 625.

·Guy: young red, 0.0%.

·Strains: tempranillo.

·Price: 6.60 euros. See also Chocolate truffles and spiced wine

FINCA LAGRANA TEMPRANILLO

Under the supervision of Estrella Ardanza, the Riojan winery Finca LagraNa has specialized in the production of non-alcoholic wines as well as in the selection of high-quality bulk wines made with a modern vision of traditional practices. To dealcoholize their wines they use the rotating cone system. Clear aromas of ripe bramble berries, with notes of balsamic wild herbs (eucalyptus and rosemary), and floral memories. Tasty, light and fresh, it has a finish reminiscent of raspberry candy.

·Phone: 670 428 731.

·Guy: young red, 0.0%.

·Strains: tempranillo.

·Price: 10.20 euros.

ÉLIVO ZERO ZERO DELUXE RED

This is, perhaps, the most successful wine from Élivo, a company dedicated to the production and marketing of high-quality non-alcoholic wines. Dealcoholization is carried out using a low temperature pressure system, where high pressures are combined with temperatures of 30 degrees. Subsequently, a part of the wine is aged in French oak barrels for about five months. Aroma of ripe red fruits and wild berries, with interesting notes from the oak aging (spices, coffee). Tasty, light, fresh, unctuous and with a somewhat sweet finish.

·Phone: 676 946 305.

·Guy: Crianza red, 0.0%.

·Strains: tempranillo and cabernet sauvignon.

·Price: 5.95 euros.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro in instagram and x.