The organizations filed a class action lawsuit on the grounds that the authorities incur “systematic discrimination” when carrying out identity checks based on people’s physical appearance, especially their skin color.

Controversy in France after the demand of six NGOs to the French State that denounced the random procedures of the Police in the identity checks of citizens. The organizations defend that these controls are carried out, in most cases, under a “racist” criterion in which people are more or less likely to be identified according to their physical appearance.

This unprecedented news comes at a time when the country’s police authorities are suffering an image crisis due to recent cases of police brutality that many groups have indicated were due to xenophobia.

Amnesty International or Human Rights Watch report that the police have a predilection for asking black people or people of Arab descent to identify themselves. The complainants handed over to the prime minister, Jean Castex, a series of procedures that will continue unless the government undertakes reforms to the system.

The lead lawyer in the case, Antoine Lyon-Caen, said that the legal action is not directed against individual police officers but “the system itself that generates, by its rules, habits and culture, a discriminatory practice.”

French riot police line up during protests against police brutality in France. January 16, 2021. © Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

If they are not given an answer in the next four months, the NGOs could demand that the judges intervene to order the Government measures to put an end to this type of action.

These groups denounce that agents use “too widespread and insufficiently controlled” powers to carry out discriminatory and abusive identity checks, and point to several studies that show that young Arabs or blacks, including children as young as twelve, are controlled in disproportionate to the rest of the population.

This is the first class action lawsuit for discrimination based on color or alleged ethnic origin in France. NGOs are employing a little-used 2016 French law that allows associations to take such legal action.

They require searches exclusively under verified suspicions

There are many demands that organizations are making to the Government, but the most important would be to end the random identification processes in the country. For them, an identification can only be required by the Police if there are clear suspicions that a crime is being committed.

The plaintiffs claim that this is aggravated because for years the performance of the authorities has been measured according to the number of arrests or fines they file per year. According to them, this should also go away because these references can encourage random arrests to become more common.

Aujourd’hui, nous mettons en demeure l’État pour are inaction face to the pratique généralisée de controls d’identité discriminatoires in France. Cette procédure is une première historique. Aux stop #Controls ! https://t.co/MBegGCXTQV – Amnesty France (@amnestyfrance) January 27, 2021

There are up to 50 witnesses in the lawsuit who say they have been detained numerous times just because of their appearance and skin color. Among them there are several policemen who support the statement made.

In addition, they ask that measures be adopted for cases of controls on minors, as well as the creation of a system for recording and evaluating data related to controls to give any controlled person proof of such intervention. Minors from neighborhoods at risk of social exclusion are often the victims of these cases.

This coincides with the beginning of the launch, at the request of President Emmanuel Macron, of a process to reform the police force, improve the conditions for the exercise of their functions and try to regain ties with the French.

With AP and EFE