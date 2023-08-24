South African President Ramaphosa announced the entry of six new countries into the BRICS

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the entry of new countries into the BRICS following the summit. This is reported RIA News.

According to the president, the association will include Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. “Full membership of new countries in the BRICS will begin on January 1, 2024,” Ramaphosa said.

Earlier, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) approved a document on the expansion of the organization. The head of the South African Foreign Ministry said that the document establishes the principles for expanding the association.