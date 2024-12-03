A A total of six communities of neighbors in the Maliaño-Muriedas urban center, in Camargo, which bring together 72 homes, have correctly registered the applications to qualify for the aid called by the City Council for the execution of works for the first installation of elevators in residential buildings. The communities are located on Avenida de Bilbao, Santa Ana, Eulogio Fernández Barros, Alcalde Arche, El Carmen and Concha Espina

This was reported this Tuesday by the Consistory, which recalled that the Official Gazette of Cantabria (BOC) published on October 11 the order that regulates these subsidies, after which a period of one month was opened for homeowners to will present the required documentation. In this sense, The mayor, Diego Movellán, has indicated that the City Council plans to allocate 720,000 euros for this purpose throughout the legislature.

Likewise, Movellán has maintained that this action – which aspires to reach more than a thousand homes and 2,500 Camargues over the next three years with aid that can reach 30,000 euros – falls within a “more ambitious” action plan, which seeks to “attract and establish population” and which includes measures to promote accessibility and personal autonomy in both public and private spaces. “It is necessary that the people who reside in this municipality be guaranteed an independent life that makes it easier for them to continue living in their homes,” said Movellán, who pointed out that this action by the municipal government has a “close relationship” with the improvement of the quality of life.

In relation to the six communities that have requested aid this year, the mayor has detailed that these are homes located in the urban center, where a “significant number” of buildingsmany of them built in the middle of the last century, lack an elevator. In fact, the aid order specifies that buildings that are more than 50 years old and those in which people with disabilities reside have priority in accessing them.

MORE MEASURES TO PROMOTE THE WORKS

In addition, the City Council has planned other favorable measures for neighborhood communities that carry out work on the first installation of elevators in residential buildings within the framework of these subsidies, such as a 90 percent bonus on the construction tax and streamlining the processing of licenses. Finally, the City Council authorizes the occupation of public space to install exterior elevators in those buildings that do not have enough space inside, which is why three categories have been established in this call: interior, for buildings that install an elevator in the shaft of the ladder; exterior, for communities that execute it outside, in private free space, and especially, for those buildings in which the only way is the installation of an exterior elevator in public domain space.