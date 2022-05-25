THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 08:40



The Community celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of the declaration of the first protected areas in the Region, coinciding with the commemoration of the European Day of Parks, which took place yesterday. To this end, it organized various routes in order to raise awareness of the importance of nature in everyday life and to publicize the natural values ​​of the protected areas of the Region of Murcia.

The Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies, Antonio Luengo, highlighted in the Valley, where a kestrel was released after passing through the Wildlife Recovery Center, that “thanks to the natural parks they can be protect ecosystems and biodiversity, as well as promote education and recreational use of areas that are essential for our mental and physical health.

The European Day of Parks is celebrated every May 24, coinciding with the day on which the first European national parks were declared in Sweden. Under the motto ‘We are nature; rethink, restore, reconnect’, this year raised a reflection on what we would be without nature.

To celebrate the anniversary and commemorate this day, the General Directorate for the Natural Environment organized three simultaneous activities in the regional parks of El Valle and Carrascoy, Sierra Espuña and Calblanque.

In El Valle, a guided tour was carried out with schoolchildren from the area and the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Center was visited. In Sierra Espuña, another guided route was carried out with school children from the area called ‘Connecting with nature’. Finally, in Calblanque, a gymkhana called ‘Find the natural… treasure’ was held.

There are currently seven regional parks in the Region: Calnegre and Cabo Cope, El Valle and Carrascoy, Salinas y Arenales de San Pedro del Pinatar, Sierra del Carche, La Sierra de la Pila, Sierra Espuña and the Calblanque Regional Park. , Monte de las Cenizas and Peña del Águila. All of them, except for Carche, acquired their status as a regional park in 1992.