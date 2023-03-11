At the Olimpico it ends 17-29, with the Dragons also taking home the bonus point. Yellow for Lorenzo Cannone and then for Bruno

Fourth defeat in four games for Italy in the Six Nations, which at the Olimpico in Rome ran into a bad day and revived Wales, who won 17-29 (first half 3-22). Gatland’s team wins the bonus and finds the first 5 points of the tournament, while the Azzurri slip to the last place in the standings.

False start — Italy in the first half is too bad to be true, as every time it comes under the weather one would say. Wales, on the other hand, started strong and after 10′ they were already ahead 10-0 thanks to a goal from Owen Williams and a try from Dyer who took advantage of a poisonous rebound from the oval and crushed between the posts, eluding the intervention of Bruno and Allan. Transform Williams again. In the 15th minute the first blue counterattack immediately results in Allan’s (and not Garbisi’s) placing for the 3-10. But it is an illusion: Liam Williams slalom, avoids three tackles and finds the goal of 3-15. On the overturning Italy could shorten but after a good hole by Allan, the TMO “cancels” the goal of Brex (26′). Wales has an easy game to extend, this time from the touchline and the scrum led by Ken Owens: technical goal (3-22) and yellow card for Lorenzo Cannone. It is the lowest moment for Crowley’s team, who remained with the man down and push until the 40th minute in an attempt to shorten, but without too much organization and luck. See also The first PlayStation turns 27: from the challenge to Nintendo to 100 million

The reaction — The second half begins and Italy, still outnumbered, immediately scores with Negri, perfectly primed by Allan’s five-a-side football, which he then converts: 10-22. The inertia of the match seems to have changed, but it doesn’t last long. Running Bruno tries to defend the oval, but against the Welsh prop Jones raises his elbow too much: another yellow card for Italy. It is a definitive sentence. In 3 ‘the Dragons touch the goal twice and finally find it with Faletau, usually served by Webb (capital performance, his). Transform Williams. With half an hour to go Italy are down 10-29 and stunned by a game that got out of hand too early. Crowley tries everything by giving up on the substitutions (Fusco for Varney, Morisi for the injured Menoncello) and finds the drive again. On 27’ Bruno assists Brex for the second blue try, converted again by Allan: 17-29. Wales is breathing now, but the Azzurri, who even recover, chew and work a large quantity of balls, don’t make it through. Of this Six Nations, today’s defeat is the most disappointing, the convoluted game, the missed opportunity. Now, if Italy wants to avoid last place, they will have to win in Scotland next Saturday. And it may not be enough. See also Manchester City vs Chelsea: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

